Solve Our Visual Riddle Mashup And Win A Sonos Play:5 Music System

Each of the image riddles in this slideshow is derived from a story that appeared somewhere in the Fast Company network. Send your list of answers, in number order, to gimme@fastcompany.com with the subject line: Riddle Solved.

One correct entry, chosen at random, will win a Sonos Play:5 + Bridge pack (which retails for $399).





Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, December 17, at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, along with answers and the story behind each question.

Entrant must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who is 18 or older as of December 12, 2013. Please be sure to read the complete contest rules.

Have fun.