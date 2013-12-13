This New Coke Ad Totally Captures The Reality Of Early Parenthood

Having a kid is much more than bringing another human being into the world. It’s also about getting a small, demanding, disgusting new roommate who completely changes every aspect of your life and pushes you to the fraying edges of your own sanity.

This new ad by Santo Buenos Aires and director Pucho Mentasti for Coke’s natural Argentine concoction gets past all the ooga-ooga-boo-boo cutesy baby talk and right down to some of the uglier parenting realities. Individually, these moments can appear terrible and make you wonder how and why humans have kept on making more humans. You can see it in the Dad’s face.

“Having children is not just life’s most important moment, but the ultimate test to connecting with your best side,” says Santo executive creative director Sebastian Wilhelm. “Coke Life is a new kind of Coke. We’re just starting to build this brand, setting up its world, its tone of voice. We were aiming for ’emotional comedy’ [with this ad]. The kind that makes you smile and weep at the same time.”

After all the screams, stains, and sleeplessness, the spot also artfully illustrates how the cumulative effect of all this chaos is actually, and somewhat inexplicably, love and joy.

Makes you want to hug a kid. And hide your record collection.