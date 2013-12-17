Why The Right-Brain, Left-Brain Myth Is So Wrong

There’s nothing quite so delicious as clean, simple answers for messy, complex things–like, say, our how our brains work and how they relate to our personalities. Loads of books will tell you about how the left side of your brain is cold, analytical, and logical while the right ride is effusive, creative, and unruly, an odd couple co-habitating in your cranium, with your personality and team dynamics following suit.

But new research suggests that this line of thinking is a simplification; it’s not that creative people have more activity on the right side of their brain and that analytical people are weighted to the left. It’s more complex than that. As University of Illinois cognitive neuroscientist Kara D. Federmeier tells NPR, research suggests that while hemispheres do have specialities, processes that we identify as “creative” or “analytic” happen across both–with intriguing interplay between sides.

Adjectives change where words get processed. Consider these two pairings of adjective and noun:

“green book”

“interesting book”

Federmeier says that “green book” refers to something concrete, so it’s easy to make a mental image of a green-bound hardcover. But “interesting book” causes you to think about the content of the book, which is more abstract.

Concrete and abstract words are processed differently in the brain. The left hemisphere likes to predict word combinations, which, she says, was reflected in the activity in the brain upon hearing “green” or “interesting” book. But what’s more intriguing is what happens in the brain given an image. As Federmeier explains:

It was the right hemisphere that elicited imagery-related brain activity to “green book” compared to “interesting book.” Thus, although the left hemisphere is clearly important for language processing, the right hemisphere may play a special role in creating the rich sensory experience that often accompanies language comprehension … and that makes reading such a pleasure.

The lesson: If you’re writing something, look for an image that can make your idea clearer, as that will send your words through a greater breadth of the reader’s brain.

Dr. Federmeir asks us to consider math skills, “which are often taken to be part of what the “logical” left hemisphere would be good at.” But in fact, different hemispheres handle different aspects of math. The left side of your brain takes care of tasks like counting and reciting multiplication tables. These rely on memorized verbal information–and are not, she says, what you think of as logical. The right hemisphere excels in other math-related tasks, like estimating how many M&Ms are in a jar.