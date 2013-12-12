Grumpy Cat Says It’s Hard To Be A Cat At Christmas

Purina’s Friskies has been tapping into the Internet’s love and obsession with all things feline for a while now, even signing certain A-list cats to endorsement deals . Now the brand is using its LOLcats clout to make sure underprivileged cats get something to eat this holiday season.





Friskies created a Voltron of web cat power, with Grumpy Cat, Oskar the Blind Cat, Nala Cat, Colonel Meow and Hamilton the Hipster Cat all starring in this We Are The (Feline) World musical endeavor.The brand says it will donate up to 500,000 cans of wet cat food–one can for every view of the music video up to the first 500,000 views–to cat charity organizations.

Since November, the five celebricats have been posting photos and videos to how much they love wet cat food, and asked fans to join the cause and upload cat pics of their own.





And of course, the new kitty ditty is available through iTunes and Amazon for your holiday playlist.