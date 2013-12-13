5 Free Apps To Help You Reconnect With Nature, Learn To Code, And More

If you need to blow off some steam, escape from the office, and breathe some fresh air, or want to catch up on your presidential history, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Codeacademy: Hour of Code (iOS)
Look, learning to code isn’t that scary. But you’ve got to start somewhere. Codeacademy’s new app introduces you to the basic concepts of coding, so you can get started at a slow pace without feeling overwhelmed.
Yonder (iOS)
Is Yonder a Foursquare for outdoorsy types?
Maybe. The app allows your to “discover thousands of geo-located images and videos around the globe” and search a database of over 20,000 destinations. You can follow the travels of your fellow skiers, bikers, and hikers, and share all your best experiences on social networks. More here:
If you were alive in the ’90s, you know about Sonic the Hedgehog. And, if you’re younger than 30 (or older, we’re not judging!) you probably played the games obsessively. Now you can play them for free, on your phone!
Flipgram lets your pair your Instagram and Camera Roll photos with music. Something, that we’re surprised hasn’t been thought of before.
Ronald Reagan: The Official App (iOS and Android)
Politics and parties aside, you should know your presidential history. Luckily, if you don’t want to search for or carry around books, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library has come out with a brand new app full of pictures, speeches, stories, and more.