5 Free Apps To Help You Reconnect With Nature, Learn To Code, And More

If you need to blow off some steam, escape from the office, and breathe some fresh air, or want to catch up on your presidential history, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Codeacademy: Hour of Code (iOS)

Look, learning to code isn’t that scary. But you’ve got to start somewhere. Codeacademy’s new app introduces you to the basic concepts of coding, so you can get started at a slow pace without feeling overwhelmed.

Yonder (iOS)

Is Yonder a Foursquare for outdoorsy types?

Maybe. The app allows your to “discover thousands of geo-located images and videos around the globe” and search a database of over 20,000 destinations. You can follow the travels of your fellow skiers, bikers, and hikers, and share all your best experiences on social networks. More here: