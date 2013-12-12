Disabled iPhone Owners Are Desperate For A Jailbreak

Few people are as anxious to jailbreak iOS 7 as Chris Maury. It’s not just the usual productivity hacks and customizations he’s waiting for–you see, Maury is going blind, and the special accessibility tools he needs to use his iPhone are only available to jailbreakers.

To help speed the process along, Maury–who was diagnosed with a degenerative vision disorder three years ago–recently joined forces with a crowdfunding startup called Threshold to try and encourage developers to poke holes at Apple’s fortress a bit more forcefully. The motivator: a cash prize, $7,300 to be exact.

As you might imagine, the plan has been met with some controversy. Will it work? And should it?

If past timelines are any indication, iOS users should probably expect to see an untethered jailbreak sometime in the next few months. Maury and Elizabeth Stark, founder of Threshold, realize this. For them, the issue is speed. For users to rely on jailbreak-only tools, the 3-5 month lag between new versions of iOS and an untethered jailbreak is just too much.

So why, some will be quick to ask, don’t visually impaired users just switch to Android, where the sky’s the limit when it comes to customizing the experience? Well, even though Android has improved in the accessibility department over the years, it’s still not as good as iOS; Apple has long been well-regarded for its range of disability-friendly features in Mac OS and iOS. But for Maury, even the best is not good enough.

“There’s a lot of functionality that the blind community gets out of the jailbreaks that you lose as soon as there’s an update,” says Maury. “And you’re just not able to get access to those features until a jailbreak comes out.”

The tool Maury relies on the most is f.lux, a Cydia tweak that lets users adjust the color tones on iOS and reduce eye strain for those with visual impairments. Other jailbreak-only features include the ability to install more accessible keyboards and alter the speed of Voice Over, iOS’s native voice guidance tool for the visually impaired.