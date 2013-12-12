Yahoo Mail Outage Hits Users Hard; The Company’s Silence Hits Its Reputation Harder

Yahoo Mail users were hit by an outage Monday evening that has lasted for more than 48 hours. The company didn’t publicly address the issue until Wednesday, when it posted a message on its blog by Jeffrey Bonforte, SVP of Communication Products. Some aspects of the service were restored late last night, but the progress report updates suggested that there were still issues. “Some users may still have trouble accessing their accounts but we are working through the night on this and will post again in the morning Pacific Time with the latest updates.”

AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher, however, points to a bigger problem with Yahoo Mail, which was given a revamp in October of this year. Users, some of whom have had to put up with outages, sometimes lasting for multiple days, have not been kept in the loop about the issues. Emails and requests for comment from members of the press have been ignored. Swisher called it “perhaps the most astonishing display of PR incompetence I have experienced in a very long time. Heretofore excellent communications staffers I have worked with in the past have seemingly been rendered mute.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Yahoo Mail was constantly at the mercy of hackers, and, while valiantly attempting to fix the security holes, the firm was not so proactive in dealing with customer queries.