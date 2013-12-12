Amazon Fresh Rolls Into San Francisco

San Francisco residents now have Amazon Fresh . The grocery home delivery service has, up until now, been available in just Los Angeles and Seattle. Its annual charge of $299 per year, which offers access to products such as milk, vegetables, and meat from local providers delivered 24 hours after placing an order, comes with free membership of Amazon Prime.

Ever since Amazon launched as an online bookseller in 1995, it has expanded into just about every conceivable space, from clothes to non-perishables. Two weeks ago, Jeff Bezos said that the firm was looking into drone delivery for its Amazon Prime customers. One assumes that this method of logistics won’t be used for its food customers.