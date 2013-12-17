How One Company Replaced Meetings and Bureaucracy With Pairs, Ceremonies, and Storytelling

“This year we’re at 330 tours,” says Rich Sheridan, the founder of Menlo Innovations in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He’s not humblebragging, he’s bemused–as Menlo has become a case study in progressive offices.

But are heavyhitters from Toyota, General Motors, Ford, McKinsey, and American Express coming to visit their office and learn their secrets?

At Menlo, the open office isn’t focus-crippling or idea-stifling. Instead, as the title of Sheridan’s new book on office culture, Joy Inc. suggests, it’s a lot of fun.

“Visitors hear about this open office idea, so they want to see what it’s like,” he says. “Most people who are used to a quiet office and cube environment and unnerved by sitting in a room together. But we have some constructs that make our environment work.”

Those constructs are pairs, storytelling, and rituals.

Talking with Sheridan, it’s clear he’s been thinking about this stuff pretty deeply for a while now. He’s been in awe of Thomas Edison and his open and bustling Menlo Park laboratory since he was eight years old (thus the name of his company). Sheridan first started experimenting with wide-open plans during the first dotcom boom. He talks about culture like an anthropologist would: while in most companies a culture is something formed by “what behaviors get tolerated,” he says, at Menlo the culture has been deliberately constructed.

Construction 1: Paired work

At Menlo, it’s “two heads, two hearts, and four hands”: no one works alone, everyone has a partner. Those partners switch over time, as Sheridan has referenced how airline pilots get complacent when they fly with the same copilots for too long a time. Yet amongst the hubbub there’s privacy.