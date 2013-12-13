This Man Pitched Taco Bell A Doritos Taco Shell 18 Years Ago

Who thought up the Doritos-flavored Taco Bell taco? The answer has more layers than a Nachos Bell Grande. Fast Company has learned that the concept was first discussed with Taco Bell food scientists and other employees as early as 1995.

Let’s recap for a moment. Taco Bell introduced the Doritos Locos Taco in early 2012 after nearly three years of R&D. The over-the-top taste sensation, in Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch and Fiery flavors, has moved more than $1 billion in crunchy units.

This month, the passing of a man named Todd Mills put a wrinkle in that origin story. Mills started a Facebook page in 2009 advocating for Doritos-flavored taco shells and even contacted Frito-Lay with the idea. When we reported that, Taco Bell’s PR firm contacted us to to “clarify,” among other things, that Mills did not invent the Doritos Locos Taco. But both friends of and strangers to the Mills family have started Facebook groups and online petitions suggesting that Taco Bell donate money to start a college fund for the late Mills’s daughters.

However, the story told by a certain Mark Rader , a writer who teaches at the University of Chicago, undermines the Todd Mills case even as it also puts the lie to the official Taco Bell story.

The DoritoTaco team at their presentation, 1995. Mark Rader, second from right. Photo courtesy of Mark Rader

In 1995 Rader was a communications student at Tulane University when he saw a flier for a nationally competitive nine-week paid internship at the now-defunct ad agency Bozell, Salvati Montgomery Sakoda in Costa Mesa, California. At the time, BSMS had the Taco Bell account. The interns would be placed in teams of four and have the opportunity to dream up, research, and pitch new Taco Bell products. This was no ordinary internship; the company was flashing serious cash to the students, including trips to the San Diego Zoo, Planet Hollywood, fancy restaurants, and comedy clubs.

Rader’s internship application featured construction-paper tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese inside a manila envelope cut in the shape of a taco shell. “I called my application itself ‘the meat,'” he recalls. That was just the kind of thinking that would get a kid out to Costa Mesa.

At the time, Doritos were available in a short-lived series of specialty flavors co-branded with PepsiCo: Pizza Hut Cravers and Taco Supreme. “Our group’s thinking was, why not just flip that idea around?” says Rader. Thus their pitch: The DoritoTaco, a Taco Bell taco with a Doritos flavored shell.