With WordPress Update, A Lot More Websites Will Be Completely Responsive

Clarification: The WordPress 3.8 rollout brings a new magazine-style default theme called 2014, which is responsive on mobile devices. As commenters have pointed out, the dashboard is also responsive.

WordPress, which powers about 20% of the Internet, released an update to its content management system Thursday making its sites responsive on mobile devices. WordPress 3.8 comes less than two months after version 3.7, bringing with it redesigned themes, a streamlined dashboard, and refreshed admin interface.

To manage the update of an open-source project with hundreds of contributors, Automattic and WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg said major features were built as plug-ins, allowing individuals to iterate on their own before merging them into the codebase.





However, not all users are so thrilled for this update, with some complaining about the rapid release cycle. “We’re unapologetic about trying to get improvements in the hands of our community as soon as possible, but I do agree with you that upgrades can be a burden,” said Mullenweg, replying to a blog post comment. “How I’d like to solve that is not by avoiding upgrades, but by making them so seamless and effortless that people wouldn’t mind if we did them every day.”