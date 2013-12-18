6 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Market Research

The other day I was talking with an entrepreneur in the Google Ventures portfolio who told me he had conducted more than 200 customer interviews. His company had just launched a new product, and he was trying to gauge whether there was demand for the product, what features customers wanted in it, and which competitive products they had used. He was (correctly) confident about the market opportunity here. But as we continued talking, I had some questions about the interviews:

Did he plan interviews to answer specific questions?

Was he screening interviewees, to avoid wasting time?

Were people able to walk him through their day-to-day routines and show him the products they use?

Was he showing prototypes (even free prototypes ) to people?

Was he getting real reactions to his product?

Unfortunately, the answers were no, no, no, no, and no.

He wasn’t doing customer interviews, he was doing sales.

I think it’s fantastic this entrepreneur had talked to so many potential customers. That puts him ahead of teams who work for months on a product without getting out of the building. But getting out of the building isn’t enough. It’s a good start, but to truly learn what people need and validate product concepts, there are a few things you must get right:

Figure out your questions

What do you want to know? Plan a set of interviews to answer specific questions or test specific assumptions.

Talk to the right people

Who can help you answer these questions? While talking to anyone outside your company is better than nothing, put in the extra effort to find people who represent your target customers.

Write an interview guide

Get organized. Use your questions to create a plan for your interviews (here’s a worksheet). A consistent format will make it easier to summarize your findings later.