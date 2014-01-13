advertisement
Style by the Click

Style by the Click
[Illustration by Anjela Freyja]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Joyus

The Concept:

An online video shopping network. Experts host custom clips hawking fashion, beauty, and health items. Like QVC, but shareable.

The Products:

Best sellers include a Sam & Lavi shift dress for $188 and the Verso Skincare Super Eye Serum for $80.

Poshmark

The Concept:

A fashion eBay. Users sell all manner of secondhand apparel via this digital-era consignment shop, which lets clothes hounds buy, trade, or just ogle one another’s wardrobes.

The Products:

Everything from a $5 Forever 21 blouse to a $13,000 Louis Vuitton tote.

AHAlife

The Concept:

A wide-focus retail site with celebrity curators such as Donna Karan, Jonathan Adler, and Daniel Boulud.

The Products:

Choose from a broad array of beauty, men’s and women’s clothing, housewares, and even tech.

Luvocracy

The Concept:

Social networking meets shopping. Members create Pinterest-like profiles with their favorite products from all over the Internet, accumulating credits if other users make purchases from their page.

The Products:

Pretty much anything you can find online.

Luvocracy App

