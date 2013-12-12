Fisher-Price Releases A Bouncy Seat For Baby’s First iPad, And Parents Freak Out

Fisher-Price’s latest product is a bouncy seat for babies that is designed to put an iPad a foot away from a newborn’s face. This has parents, doctors and child advocates hopping mad: An Internet petition to remove the Apptivity Seat from market has already garnered more than 5,000 signatures . Reached for comment, Fisher-Price says they don’t understand why people are freaking out.

On sale for $80 at the Fisher-Price website, the Newborn-to-Toddler Apptivity Seat for iPad is described by Fisher-Price as a “grow-with-me seat for baby that’s soothing, entertaining and has a touch of technology, too.” Like conventional bouncy seats, the Apptivity Seat puts some hanging toys and a mirror–designed to help children develop facial recognitions skills, as well as teach them a sense of self–within the child’s easy reach. But there’ s a twist: the Apptivity Seat allows parents to replace that mirror with an iPad.





That’s what has people raging. “There’s no evidence that babies benefit from screen time and some evidence that it might be harmful,” says the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC), a Boston-based nonprofit devoted to campaigning against the commercialization of childhood who launched the online petition against the Apptivity Seat.

Children under the age of two should avoid being exposed to any kind of electronic screen altogether.

Fisher-Price claims on its website that babies who use the Apptivity Seat in parallel with various Fisher-Price iPad apps will benefit from the experience. According to Fisher-Price, these apps feature “soft, soothing sounds and nature scenes, black-and-white images, and high-contrast patterns that help develop eye-tracking skills.”

That is highly suspect, according to the CCFC. “The only thing babies will learn is to keep their eyes on a screen–instead of tracking what’s going on around them,” CCFC writes on its website. And it could be harmful in other ways, too. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that children under the age of two should avoid being exposed to any kind of electronic screen altogether.





“A child’s brain develops rapidly during these first years, and young children learn best by interacting with people, not screens,” the AAP says on their website. They further caution that studies have shown excessive use of multimedia devices by children to lead to a host of issues, including attention problems, difficulty at school, obesity, and more.