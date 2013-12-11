Proof That Cheaper Satellites Still Can Take Incredibly Detailed Photos Of Earth

In the world of satellites, cheap is relative. While $50 million is a hefty price tag for most startups to stomach, it’s almost chump change compared with military communications satellites, which can cost upwards of a billion dollars each.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Skybox Imaging has plans to change the nature of this field with sub-$50 million satellites built using off-the-shelf electronics. Skybox launched its first satellite, SkySat-1, Nov. 21 from Yasny, Russia aboard a Dnepr rocket, and it began capturing its first images within hours of the payload door opening. Skybox released four of those photos Wednesday: two of Perth, Australia; one overlooking Abu Dhabi; and another of Somalia’s coast.

The image quality exceeded Skybox’s early expectations. Even in the photos’ untuned and uncalibrated state, the company said it is able to discern details, such as car windshields, varying car colors, and road markings in the Perth images. Given the cost-effectiveness of these satellites, the idea is to eventually launch 24 of them into space to provide comprehensive coverage orbiting Earth, beaming back images close to real time.