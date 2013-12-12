How to Innovate Your Gift-Giving

American adults will spend on average nearly $800 on gifts this holiday season according to a Gallup poll . That’s a decent chunk of change to express our affection, gratitude or commitment to our loved ones, friends and co-workers. But in this era of entrepreneurial innovation why has the act of gift giving changed so little?

Why not get creative with the act of gift giving instead of devoting all of our cognitive energy to choosing between the reindeer sweater and the iTunes gift card?

Here are four innovative gift-giving strategies:

This past summer, London designer Ben Pentreath wracked his brains to come up with a present for his best friend, Valentina Rice for her birthday. Instead of making a mental inventory of things he could buy for her, he asked a question that gift givers don’t always ask themselves, “What would truly make this person happy?”

Rice had recently made a huge life change, leaving her high-powered position at a publishing house to start her own business, Many Kitchens, an online marketplace for artisanal food. It occurred to Pentreath that Rice was working so hard to get her business off the ground that what would make her truly happy would be to help build awareness for her site. With a post on his popular design blog, Pentreath asked his readers to head over to Rice’s e-commerce site to order something, “And then get your friends to do the same,” he wrote, adding, “This could get quite funny.” Rice woke up on her birthday to find a virtual flashmob of purchasers had descended on her site leaving her inbox flush with orders.

Some innovative companies have decided it’s worth the investment to promote gift giving between employees because it promotes a better company culture and as a result, surely can’t hurt the bottom line. Zappos earmarks $600 a year for each employee to gift other employees for “random acts of wowness,” as CEO Tony Hsieh says. That adds up to a cool $1.5 million in company-wide feel-good gifts every year.

At Google, an employee can give another employee $150 of Google’s money. All that is required is that the giver, “write at least a sentence to explain why the other employee deserves it,” a Google exec explained. The power of these peer-to-peer gifts has been shown to mean more and have more value to employees than monetary rewards from a manager according to Google Research. Okay, you’re not Google but still, an investment in the gift-giving of others is a model that could be replicated in small companies or even in families. Give your employees (or kids) a hundred bucks, or even just twenty to gift to co-workers or family members throughout the year for acts of loyalty, achievement, or for just being super cool.