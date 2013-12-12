3 New Ways To Craft Compelling Stories With Social Media

Visual storytelling is a hot marketing trend right now, and social media platforms are incorporating new features that support image-driven marketing. Facebook has steadily been making images more central to its user experience over the last couple of years, and the fast adoption of Instagram, Pinterest, Vine, and other visually rich apps by brands shows just how important they are becoming in social media marketing strategies.

Three recent announcements are pushing image-driven storytelling to new heights–so let’s take a look at how social media visual marketing will be evolving over the next few months.

Brands that are using Pinterest to drive traffic to their websites should take a look at virtual publication-creation site Flipboard’s latest announcement. Flipboard has already found a strong following among brands who are pulling together content into their own curated online magazines, but Flipboard’s new features include the ability to take this one step further and create a catalogue of products and listings. Retailers will also be interested in a new “flip.it” bookmarklet that can be added to e-commerce sites to help users flip products directly onto their own curated magazine, allowing users to create themed catalogues that link back to the sites where readers can find the products directly.

Best For: Brands and publications with an interest in lifestyle, hobbies, fashion, events or style. Imagine the potential of “Holiday gifts,” “Wedding style,” or any number of catalogues that could be curated around similar themes.

Stylish image-sharing site Pinterest has been adding new feature after new feature this year. Their earlier announcement of their partnership with certain brands to bring extra information in the form of product pins confirmed their interest in driving e-commerce. Now, Pinterest has announced a new place pins feature, which allows users to create a board around a map location, or else add a map to a specific pin.

The new place pins feature adds a new dimension to Pinterest’s value to retailers: the site already drives more referral traffic than Google+, LinkedIn and YouTube combined.

Best For: Restaurants, boutiques, hotels, tourism sites and any business with a specific location will want to enhance their presence on Pinterest to make the most of this new feature.