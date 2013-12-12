10 Quick Tips To Create A Home Office You’ll Actually Want To Work In

Working from home has a lot of upsides — better work-life balance, no commute, but the ability to design an office you love is an upside too. We reached out to Linda Varone, author of The Smarter Home Office , and Michael Chauliac, VP of Marketing at Poppin , the online office supply and furniture retailer, for advice on creating the ultimate home office: one that makes you crazy productive, and happy too.

Browse for inspiration, but remember that offices in design magazines may not be set up to accommodate a 50-hour work week. Upholstered dining room chairs look amazing, but they won’t support your back. Tiny vintage desks won’t accommodate your project files, and while some people like bright colors, you might get annoyed looking at a whole wall of fire engine red paint right above your computer, even if that makes your office look awesome in a photograph.

“When there’s too much environmental stimulation that can actually be its own form of distraction,” says Varone. Try using interesting color combinations in the rug, in accessories like throw pillows, or in framed art if you want to spice up the space. A good home office needs to be functional first and beautiful second.

The top of your computer screen should be at eye level or a little below. As you scan down the screen, your eye lids will naturally close a bit and moisten, which reduces eye fatigue, says Varone. Position your keyboard so your forearms are parallel to the floor. And adjust your chair so your feet rest firmly on something–the floor, or a footrest if you’re short. Splurge on a chair that makes you want to put in the hours. “It sounds obvious, but you should love the chair you’re sitting on. Otherwise you will never sit at your desk,” Chauliac says.

When putting a new desk into a home office, “a lot of people kind of reflexively put it right up against the wall in the darkest corner of the room,” says Varone. “What they’ve inadvertently done is recreated the corporate cubicle.” And who wants that? Move your desk close to the windows, but place it parallel to the panes. This ideal set-up gives you the happiness benefits of natural light, and a good reason to turn away from your computer every few minutes to take in the scene.

Even with great natural light, you’ll still need additional lighting for darker hours of the day. Most overhead house lighting is inadequate for work. “It creates space with all the warmth of a hotel lobby,” says Varone. Try a few table lamps, which offer a nice soft glow and interesting design possibilities.

Filing cabinets aren’t the most attractive pieces of furniture, but you do need a place to put papers you use frequently. “The biggest issue with home offices is that you wind up having paper everywhere,” says Chauliac. If you’re the sort of person who needs to see something to remember it exists, try wall storage: magazine type racks, or children’s library-style display shelves.