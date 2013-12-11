These Were The Most-Used Words On LinkedIn Profiles In 2013

LinkedIn has released its list of the most-used adjectives on its profiles in 2013, with “responsible” beating out 2011 and 2012’s winning word, “creative.” It’s an analytical (10th on the list) study which, while not particularly innovative (9th)–how many end-of-year listicles does it take before the concept ceases to be effective (4th)? Be honest if you’re being driven (8th) mad by them.





However, before you all rush to change your profiles, have a little patience (5th). Perhaps you should be a little bit more strategic (2nd)–according to LinkedIn’s career expert (6th), Nicole Williams, a little bit of originality goes a long way, especially if you are in one of the creative (3rd) industries. “If you sound like everyone else, you won’t stand out from other professionals vying for opportunities,” she says. “Differentiate yourself by uniquely describing what you have accomplished in your career and back it up with concrete examples of your work by adding photos, videos and presentations to your profile that demonstrate your best work.”





There’s the full list of LinkedIn’s buzzwords, none of which appear on any big-hitting creatives or business people’s profiles. Do you agree with all or some of them, or do you think there are a number that are either redundant* or over-rated*? Perhaps the entity that is responsible (1st) for this is LinkedIn itself, whose many sections it exhorts its users to fill out means that the millions of profiles have turned the network into something of an organizational (7th) nightmare.

*Neither of these words made it on the list.