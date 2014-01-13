Office Superstitions, Revealed





“We have had a ‘ring of power’ for close to 15 years. It gets passed from

project manager to project manager depending on whose project is most in need of good mojo.”

— Marisa Brown, Houston

“Once I refer to a client a certain way (initials, nickname, etc.), I never change it until the deal closes.”

–John Casey, Richmond, Virginia

“I will always wear a dress or skirt to work-related events, meetings, and situations. Almost anytime I’ve worn pants, things didn’t go as well.”

–Jessica Harlow, New York



