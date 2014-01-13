Office Superstitions, Revealed

What do you do to avoid bad luck?
“Pour Neptune a measure of rum.” – Brian Ackles, Toronto
How frequently do you perform a superstitious ritual while at work?
About once every…
Do you and your coworkers have your own good-luck rituals at work?
“We have had a ‘ring of power’ for close to 15 years. It gets passed from
project manager to project manager depending on whose project is most in need of good mojo.”
— Marisa Brown, Houston
“Once I refer to a client a certain way (initials, nickname, etc.), I never change it until the deal closes.”
–John Casey, Richmond, Virginia
“I will always wear a dress or skirt to work-related events, meetings, and situations. Almost anytime I’ve worn pants, things didn’t go as well.”
–Jessica Harlow, New York