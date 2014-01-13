Conference Calendar

February 4–6: Social Media Strategies Summit

Las Vegas

Workshop and network with reps from Do Something to BuzzFeed.

February 5–6: Apps World North America

San Francisco

Join digital strategists at this summit on multiplatform apps.

February5–7: Convey UX

Seattle

Forty sessions with 30-plus presenters get at the future

of user experience.

February 5–8: Interaction14

Amsterdam

The 14th annual Interaction Design Association summit focuses on “Lan­guages of Interaction Design.”

February 6–7: Visualized

New York

Storytelling meets design at this two-day event exploring how social innovators use data.

February 15–21: Developer Week

San Francisco

Take the app-building challenge at this festival of development and entrepreneurship.