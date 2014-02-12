These Days, Newt Gingrich Sounds Like A Sharing Economy Entrepreneur

“The pioneers of the future are creating better answers on almost every front. Bureaucracies are blocking these better outcomes.” That’s not a quote from a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with the typical rules-be-damned attitude; it’s one of the first things Newt Gingrich said to me during our phone call about his new book, Breakout: Pioneers of the Future, Prison Guards of the Past, and the Epic Battle That Will Decide America’s Fate .

In Gingrich’s view, those prison guards of the past are the people who profit from the old way of doing things–including government officials. “It’s lobbyists, bureaucrats, politicians. It’s almost as if we had had a big enough government in the 1840s, the stage coach industry would have gotten a lobbyist to limit the speed of a horse on ground to avoid competition,” he says.

The government plays a real role in basic research, but government is a terrible implementer.

The perfect example of Gingrich’s prison guards is, in fact, born from the Silicon Valley ecosystem. He cites Uber’s battles with local taxi commissions as an example of a progress-destroying clash between bureaucrats and innovators (in California, ridesharing is now officially legal, but that’s not the case everywhere).

In his book, Gingrich lists the sectors and companies he believes are primed for success, if only bureaucrats would get out of the way. During our call, Gingrich outlined some of his favorites.

Gingrich cites Udacity and Duolingo as two of the pioneers in the space (indeed, we’ve done the same). He’s particularly impressed with Udacity’s partnership with Georgia Tech to provide an online master’s degree in computer science.

This is an area where government really kick-started the science–something that Gingrich readily points out. “The initial self-driving cars were all part of a DARPA project,” he says. “The government plays a real role in basic research, in helping to facilitate the development of infrastructure, but government is a terrible implementer.”

“If we get breakthroughs in brain research–the scale of savings, I always try to explain to fiscal conservatives that you have $20 trillion in Alzheimer’s expenses. It would be a scale of [cost] reduction that dwarfs any type of entitlement reform that you can imagine,” says Gingrich.