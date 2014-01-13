advertisement
Medals for the CEOs

[Medals Image: Bplanet via Shutterstock | Illustrations by Relajaelcoco]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Goggles and gear for skiers? Not so anomalous.

2. Gretchen Bleiler

Snowboarder / cofounder, Alex Bottle water bottles

Hydration is very important while shredding.

3. Scotty Lago

Snowboarder / cofounder, Frends Headphones

Rocking out feels better than wiping out.

4. Hannah Teter

Snowboarder / cofounder, Sweet Cheeks lingerie

Bikini-cut briefs are too chilly for the slopes.

5. Max Aaron

Figure skater / COO, JnC Management music talent agency

Spins on the ice, spins off the ice.

