Medals for the CEOs

1. Ted Ligety
Alpine skier / cofounder, Anomaly Action Sports Apparel and Gear
Goggles and gear for skiers? Not so anomalous.
2. Gretchen Bleiler
Snowboarder / cofounder, Alex Bottle water bottles
Hydration is very important while shredding.
3. Scotty Lago
Snowboarder / cofounder, Frends Headphones
Rocking out feels better than wiping out.
4. Hannah Teter
Snowboarder / cofounder, Sweet Cheeks lingerie
Bikini-cut briefs are too chilly for the slopes.
5. Max Aaron
Figure skater / COO, JnC Management music talent agency
Spins on the ice, spins off the ice.