“Airport parking is ridiculously expensive. Why can’t a car rental company use my car when I am away and pay me for it?* If I return early, they can just rent me a car until mine is available.”

Got an idea you’re not using? Send it to free ideas at fastcompany dot com and you might see it here next month.

*Just before going to press, we learned of two startups already operating in this space, relayrides and flightcar. Proof of concept!