Mission: Design Defense

Formerly a little-used tool, the design patent covers the territory between a utility patent and a trademark–something like a copyright for decoration. (Apple v. Samsung is a recent high-profile design patent case.) But filing one is tricky: The patented design must be both unique and distinctive. In honor of fashion week, some recent successes, as described in their patents:
Stella McCartney
“Handbag with chain trim”
Bottega Veneta
“Eyeglasses”
Lululemon
“Tank top”
Christian Dior
“Watch”
Alexander Wang
“Stud with circular channels”