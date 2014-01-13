advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mission: Design Defense

Mission: Design Defense
[Illustration by Neil Stevens]
By Tara Moore1 minute Read

Formerly a little-used tool, the design patent covers the territory between a utility patent and a trademark–something like a copyright for decoration. (Apple v. Samsung is a recent high-profile design patent case.) But filing one is tricky: The patented design must be both unique and distinctive. In honor of fashion week, some recent successes, as described in their patents:


Stella McCartney

“Handbag with chain trim”

Bottega Veneta

“Eyeglasses”

Lululemon

“Tank top”

Christian Dior

“Watch”

Alexander Wang

“Stud with circular channels”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life