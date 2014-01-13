Corvette’s Innovation Seedling

Shape memory alloys–which are more reliable, more compact, and cheaper than traditional material–will start to be used in place of the more than 200 motors in a modern vehicle.

Given their ability to harvest heat as well as respond to it, shape memory alloys will start to show up in factories, where they’ll be used to recycle energy lost during the manufacturing process.

Vehicles with a critical mass of shape memory alloy will be somewhere in the tens of kilograms lighter than cars today, improving fuel economy and making for a more eco-friendly automobile.