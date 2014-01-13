Let It Snow?

Yes: Snow makes it rain
Seventy percent of advertisers said that the weather has heightened their interest in the game, according to a survey by consumer PR agency Taylor Strategy. And after Oreo scored big last year by reacting quickly to a brief blackout during the big game, advertisers will be primed to pounce on any snow-related opportunities.
No: Snow’s just status quo
“In February, people who haven’t made a winter tire purchase start thinking, Well, I only have a few more weeks until March,” says Phil Pacsi, VP of consumer marketing for Bridgestone Tires. Much better timed is the NHL Winter Classic in early January–which Bridgestone sponsors.