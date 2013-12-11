advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

See Influential Rock Stars Sport T-Shirts of The Bands They Influenced

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Pablo Picasso once famously said, “Good artists borrow. Great artists steal.” Apparently, just about all musicians hover somewhere in the good-to-great range, having borrowed liberally from their forebears. In some cases, however, the act of homage is just a bit more glaring than others.

Artist Billy Butcher recently decided to pay tribute to some of rock music’s one-of-a-kind originals by tinkering with the chronology of who influenced whom. The Reversed Music Icons Fandom Project features images of legends like John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and David Bowie wearing T-shirts by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lady Gaga, and Nirvana, respectively. This project basically asks viewers to imagine a scenario wherein, post-Back to the Future Chuck Berry ends up sporting a shirt from Marty McFly’s band, The Pinheads.


Some of these lines of influence are spot-on (the Joy Division rip-off accusation has haunted Interpol’s entire career) while others are less so. (The xx are probably more indebted to ’90s R&B than they are to Lou Reed.) Weirdly absent from the entire proceedings: Bruce Springsteen. And it’s hard to single out Arcade Fire for its debt to The Beatles when everybody is in debt to The Beatles.

Have a look at more reverse-influence images in the slides above, and let us know of any glaring absences in the comments below.

H/t to Dangerous Minds

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life