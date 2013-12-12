New To IFTTT: Location-Based Recipes, And Soon, A Developer Platform

IFTTT recipes are getting more robust. With the addition of an iOS location channel Thursday, the automation company–short for If This Then That –will enable users to create location-based recipes.

The introduction of the iOS location channel enables three new triggers: entering an area, exiting an area, and entering and then exiting an area. “One particular example is you can create a recipe where anytime you enter your hometown, it’ll post to Facebook to let everyone know,” director of mobile Devin Foley told Fast Company. Furthermore, the enter-then-exit trigger can help hourly workers track and log their time at work, he added.

Thursday’s release also includes the ability to bookmark favorite recipes and the addition of profiles, which will make the “service that much more social,” said cofounder and CEO Linden Tibbets. Previously, shared recipes were accompanied by usernames that weren’t linked to profile pages.

Though the IFTTT team has been busy adding new channels–Google Glass being one of its latest–it’s hoping to pass that burden onto third-party developers, so it is also gearing up to launch a developer platform and Android app early next year. This will allow developers to quickly build and register their services on IFTTT. “We’re really flipping things around and opening IFTTT to the community,” Tibbets said.