Watch These Designers Recreate A Classic Mac With Legos

A brand has to inspire a certain level of loyalty to deserve scale Lego models of its products. But we all know Apple fans can be a little obsessive .

Oslo-based advertising creatives Jason Kinsella and Charlotte Bakken put their fandom for both Lego and Apple on display in a quick little stop-motion film called The Full Circle by recreating a 1984 Apple Macintosh computer with Lego bricks, but with a modern spin: They added a dock so that in place of the computer’s screen, you could dock an iPad to watch movies or play games. Watch it take shape below: