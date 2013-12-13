The Surprising Ways Social Media Posts Bias Hiring Managers

But all that sharing may not always be in a candidate’s best interest. A new study from Carnegie Mellon University found that up to a third of U.S. businesses were checking applicants out on social media early in the hiring process. Among them, the researchers found discrimination tied to affiliation with a political party.

“I am an advocate for employers using social media early in the recruiting stage if they do so to broaden their candidate pool by reaching and engaging with candidates who may otherwise not be aware of or interested in the position,” says Steven Rothberg, president of CollegeRecruiter.com’s job board. “But using social media to exclude candidates for reasons such as race, school, or which football team the candidate follows is dangerous to the employer’s brand, bad for their bottom line, likely to lead to litigation, and morally wrong.”

The thing about getting eliminated because of a Facebook status or tweet is that most candidates will never know why they weren’t called back. “It’s very common practice [among recruiters] to search and see what they can find on a social network,” says David Lewis, president and CEO of OperationsInc, an HR outsourcing and consulting firm.

However, because of the fear of legal action hiring managers never mention the tweet or blog post that colored their decision. Any decision to exclude a candidate that relates to to age, ethnicity, health, or gender could land a recruiter in plenty of hot water. “We don’t tell people why, we just tell them another candidate was more closely a fit for our job,” says Lewis.

Steve Nguyen, a consultant and trainer at Workplace Psychology, says some people might believe that social media gives firms, recruiters, and hiring managers an unfair advantage because they can learn so much about a candidate before they ever get an interview. “The reality is that we willingly post a great amount of information about who we are,” he says, from headshot photos to selfies, professional advice to comments about how terrible we felt when our favorite sports team loses. “We put ourselves on full display and share many things that, taken together, reveal our beliefs, tastes, and even personalities,” he observes.

That can be a good thing for a company, argues Tom Gimbel, president and CEO of LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based staffing firm. “A crucial factor during the hiring process for many companies is finding the right culture fit. Skills can be taught, but culture fit cannot,” he points out.