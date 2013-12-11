Games Of Thrones And Walking Dead: Turning Great TV Into Interactive Stories

On the heels of its critically acclaimed Walking Dead game series, Telltale Games is now taking on another Hollywood property and adapting it into an interactive experience: HBO’s Game of Thrones. The first title will be released in 2014. The news has incited much buzz in the games world, given Telltale’s track record of borrowing the best from TV–focusing on characters and strong story lines, and even releasing games in episodes–in order to create an immersive experience that goes far beyond your typical shoot-em-up adrenaline rush.

Telltale is proving to be something of an anomaly in the games industry, where there are far more disaster stories than successes when it comes to adapting TV shows and movies–for every Harry Potter there a dozen misfires like The Matrix. One of the biggest problems is bringing Hollywood creatives together with video game designers and uniting them in a single vision. As Evan Hirsch, founder of Engine Co. 4, a games consulting company, explains: “When the linear guys come over to interactive, they think it’s all about story. Well, the truth is, story matters. But in games, it’s not about their story, it’s about the user’s story. And that’s why the whole transmedia world is littered with dead bodies. That’s why very few movies get adapted into games.”

But with its dogged focus on storytelling, and its collaborative work relationship with Hollywood, Telltale is proving that entertainment and interactivity can, indeed, co-exist. We recently spoke with Telltale CEO Dan Connors about the company’s game development strategy, and how it would like to eventually take on a variety of genres–yes, there may even be a Good Wife game down the line.

Here are his four golden rules for creating games that are every bit as engaging and emotionally wrenching as a TV show.

I think what Telltale is able to do is to create an experience where it’s all about the storytelling. Once the conversation becomes about storytelling and injecting interactivity into storytelling, then you get the best of both worlds. Then people in Hollywood are excited about, ‘How do I add interactivity into my product? How do I make great stories?’

When we meet with a creative, we come in with the utmost respect for what they’re trying to accomplish as storytellers and people who have created great stories. We try to figure out how to capture that experience for people that love their franchise in a brand new way. That brings us to a point where the player is immersed in a world on a new level that can’t be achieved in traditional entertainment, but can only be achieved in interactive entertainment.”

We’ll engage writers from Hollywood. Our tools are built in a way to execute writing and execute cinematography in a way that’s very consistent with what someone from Hollywood would expect. Then our experts come in and help them on the interactive side. (The collaboration) helps bring our people and our team up to speed on important things about the language of visual storytelling. At the same time, we’ll enable writers and people from Hollywood with that experience to create content that can be interactive.