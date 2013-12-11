The Doctor’s Office Of The Future: Coffeeshop, Apple Store, And Fitness Center

As Americans try to figure out what changes the Affordable Care Act will bring to their lives and pocketbooks (and politicians continue wrangling over the rollout), here’s one that probably missed everyone’s radar: the new experience that could be waiting for people in their primary care doctor’s waiting room.

Think: library-coffeehouse. That reception area could be redesigned and turned into a place where elite health information is free-flowing along with a few choice and, of course, healthy libations.

Intelligentsia Coffee, Chicago, IL. Image courtesy Gensler, photographer: Joe Liesky

Or the space might be used to host live, in-person “chat rooms” for people with the same chronic disease or lunch hour “work the kinks out” exercise sessions for office workers with lower back pain.

None of this exists, yet. It’s a vision of the future from the architects and designers in the health care sector at Gensler, where we’ve been thinking holistically about the doctor’s office and how it might be used to transform both the patient’s experience and the business of doctoring.

We suspect doctors are doing the same–and especially primary care physicians. Once the unsung generalists in a world of increasing specialization, primary care physicians (a.k.a. internists and general practitioners) have been recast by the health care law as the front line in a new war to keep Americans healthy and out of the hospital. We’re moving from a health care system that pays providers a fee for service (encouraging volume of services) to one that rewards good outcomes and value. Those (doctors, hospitals, health care systems) that keep patients well and motivate them to stay healthy are the Affordable Care Act’s winners.

And there’s a special asterisk on those primary care physicians. Winning for them means running lots faster. Doctors will have to see many more patients during the course of a day, given a slew of new cost pressures and increasing competition from retail clinics, drugstores, and even the big box stores, all of which are already chipping away at the general practitioner’s profits by turning basic health care services into a consumer good.

Willowbrook MLK Wellness Community, Los Angeles, LA. Image courtesy Gensler.

Put all those facts together and what primary care physicians have is a mandate to reinvent themselves. They must get into the business of managing people’s health, not their disease. They have to work at the “top of their license” (face time with patients reserved for services that only a doctor can provide). And they have to figure out how to “see” patients in new and different ways.