Here Are YouTube’s Top 10 Trending Videos of 2013

You’ve spent all year glued to the most viral videos on YouTube. The streaming site has released its list of the top 10 trending videos of 2013, and leading the way is Ylvis’s music video The Fox. What does the fox say? Wow, that’s a lot of views.

Rounding out the list are a few clever videos that Fast Company has covered over the year, including Jean-Claude van Damme doing the splits between two Volvo semis, a Carrie-esque prank in a coffee shop involving telekinesis, and yet another irresistible dancing baby video from bottled water company Evian. YouTube defines trending beyond views, and the videos highlighted were also chosen for a combination of shares, responses, and other criteria, a spokesman said.