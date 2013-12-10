Here’s How Westjet Helped Santa Actually Deliver Presents To Unsuspecting Airline Passengers

As passengers in Toronto and Hamilton airports waited to board their flights to Calgary, a giant video screen within a gargantuan Christmas present asks them to scan their boarding pass. Suddenly they are face to face with Santa Claus. He knows their name. He knows who’s standing beside them. This is no pre-recorded message, the jolly old elf is on a live feed. And he wants to know what they want for Christmas.





During the approximately five hours the 250 passengers were in the air, about 175 Westjet employees in Calgary rounded up every single thing Santa was asked for, from socks to a big screen TV. Wrapped it all up and sent it out the baggage claim in Calgary.

The looks on all the passenger’s faces, as well as the brand lovefest the video has garnered online so far, makes it look like a win for everyone involved. Except for the guy who just asked for socks.

In three days the video has more than 7.7 million views and gained worldwide media coverage. It all started at Toronto-based production company Studio M last summer. The shop produced Westjet’s holiday video last year and was asked to come up with something bigger and better for 2013.





Executive producer Mike Mills and his team presented five ideas. Westjet picked this one and added on the idea for a big screen Santa. From there the shop began the process of turning an ambitious creative concept into a reality.

One of the biggest challenges was working and shooting inside three different airports, amid all the obvious security issues. “Even though none of these gifts would be put on a plane, they still had to pass through a secure area in the airport,” says Mills. “So we had to leave ourselves enough time and work closely with the security people to make sure we could get the gifts back behind baggage claim in time to get them wrapped.”

The production team started working with airport officials a month ahead of time and began its baggage claim set-up, which included 19 hidden cameras and a snow machine, a week in advance. The video is a composite of two separate arrivals, five hours apart.