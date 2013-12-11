How Xerox Evolved From Copier Company To Creative Powerhouse

May it be a problem your company is so fortunate to have: such wild, early success that your brand name becomes a word applying to the category you’ve created or owned. And so we “Google” things when we want to search for them online; we pass the “Kleenex” when the tissue might be generic; and of course we “Xerox” pages when in fact we’re using an HP photocopier. The brand name becomes an “eponym,” in linguistic parlance–something that makes a stamp on the English language itself.

Sophie Vandebroek

Sophie Vandebroek, the CTO of Xerox, has had plenty of time to mull the double-edged effects of being an eponym. Because today, Xerox does far more than make copiers. It’s an enterprise giant whose revenues come nearly as much from services (analytics, consulting, and the like) as from actual technology. But when Vandebroek went to an MIT career fair a few years ago, she was surprised to see long lines at the booths for IBM and Google, but hardly a trickle to her Xerox booth. She asked one of the students why. “Oh, you just make copiers,” said the student. “They had no clue about all the other businesses,” muses Vandebroek.

The next year, Vandebroek put up a sign: “We no longer make copiers.” (It was essentially true; the company had stopped doing significant research into plain copiers, shifting its focus to smart multifunction devices.) It made all the difference. “We had a long line of people at the booth saying, ‘So what do you guys do?'”

What Vandebroek does, specifically, is head up Xerox’s Innovation Group, a post she’s held since 2006. And for the average person peering over Vandebroek’s shoulder during the course of a day at Xerox, you might be surprised to see the kind of creativity-fostering that we more commonly associate with small startups or “sexier” tech companies like Google.

Take, for instance, one of Xerox’s recent educational products: something called Ignite. Put simply, Ignite is a system combining hardware and software that helps teachers bring personalized education to their students. A teacher can hand out a quiz on fractions to an entire class, say, and then scan the completed quizzes into Ignite. Ignite then crunches the numbers to help the teacher go beyond the fact that Johnny got a C while Sally got a B; it can specifically direct the teacher to note that Johnny lags on multiplication while Sally lags on division, and to store all this information in a dashboard for easy, ongoing reference. “Teachers using the system say for the first time they can see–at a glance–what a student needs,” Xerox scientist Eric Hamby said upon the product’s release. The system is poised to expand into Latin American countries soon.

A Xerox researcher works together with an educator.

How exactly does Xerox get creative about imagining new education products and services? There are a few crucial steps and ingredients, says Vandebroek. First, Xerox employs ethnographic researchers to go into the “field”–in this case, a classroom–to directly observe how teachers work and how they might work more efficiently.