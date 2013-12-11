This Genius Spoof Rebrands Santa For The 21st Century

Ever since Coca-Cola started featuring him in holiday ads back in 1931, and thus helped turn him into a pop culture icon, Santa Claus has been as much of a brand as he has been an omnipotent shape-changing elf. Yet what would Santa Claus look like if his 21st-century identity had been determined not by the Rockwellian sentimentalists at Coke, but by today’s jargon-obsessed branding “experts”?

Editor’s Note 12/24/13 Happy (almost) New Year! We’re saying good-bye to 2013 by revisiting some of our favorite stories of the year. Enjoy.

If you want to know, look no further than the *Santa* Brand Book. Created by U.K. agency The Quiet Room, The *Santa* Brand Book is an amusing spoof of today’s silliest branding strategies right down to the smallest details.

Consider the following branding trends that the Quiet Room expertly skewers:

A meaningless mission statement

The *Santa* Brand Book begins with a statement about who Santa is and what he represents that was seemingly written with a Speak ‘N’ Spell. “*Santa* is a Concept, not an idea. It’s an Emotion, not a feeling. It’s both Yesterday and Today. And it’s Tomorrow as well.” Bravo! It takes talent to write a paragraph this devoid of content.





Obnoxiously stylized brand name

Just as Sony once tried to force journalists to write Sony PLAYSTATION 3 (yes, in all caps) every time someone wrote about their video game console, the *Santa* Brand Book ostentatiously defies the rules of punctuation to place snowflake-like asterisks before and after the Santa name.

All rights reserved

*Santa* is a registered trademark. And don’t you forget it. But do forget the caps when you write out the name of the registered trademark’s holder, of santaclaus global enterprises incorporated. Faceless rightsholder conglomerates don’t have time to capitalize their own names.

Acronyms up the wazoo

What does *Santa* represent? E(x)cellence, (m)easurability, (a)ccountability and (s)now. That spells XMAS! And don’t forget the “why” of Santa, which can be represented by this handy acronym: