Google’s Open Gallery Tool Brings The Art To You

Want to visit the Museum of Bad Art , but aren’t planning a trip to Massachusetts anytime soon? Or check out the latest work by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks from the comfort of your own computer?

Google’s Cultural Institute wants to help, with the release of a free tool called Google Open Gallery. The tool lets anyone, from museums and galleries to artists, easily create beautiful online exhibitions. Patrons and gallerists alike will be able to “discover exhibits and collections from museums and archives all around the world,” virtually.

Today, 45 new Open Gallery projects are live. In addition to the sampling of projects above, here’s a look at how the tool is being used by the Belgian Comic Strip Center: