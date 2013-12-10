Vivian Schiller Wants To Be “Twitter’s In-House Evangelist” For Journalists

Back in October, Vivian Schiller announced that she was leaving her post as chief digital officer for NBC News to join Twitter as head of news, overseeing journalism partnerships. In a LinkedIn blog post published Tuesday, Schiller decided to share her thought process for taking the job, and the process that ultimately landed her the gig at the social network.

When Twitter was searching for a head of news, the company’s head of media, Chloe Sladden, tapped Schiller for a list of potential candidates. Schiller, who also held top roles at NPR and the New York Times, describes how she became considered for the job after having multiple conversations with Twitter executives and employees:

I gave her a lot of names to consider, mine not among them. But we kept talking, and I met more of her colleagues, and then her boss, and then her boss’s boss. Somewhere along the way it hit me: what if I’ve been going about this all wrong? What if instead of being the digital person in a media company I should be the media person in a tech company? Could those same relationships work in reverse? So when Twitter decided to take make a bet on me, I decided to take the leap.

Schiller will step into her new role in January, where she’ll continue to be based on the East Coast. She gave some insight into her goals: