4 Science-Backed Reasons Our Brains Love Lists

Which article would you rather read? “A Synopsis Of Recent Construction in Shanghai” or “Five Unbelievable Future Buildings In Shanghai?”

Probably the tantalizing second one. It’s so bite-sized and easily digestible, more like drinking a smoothie than munching on a handful of kale. We can’t really help it, says New Yorker writer Maria Konnikova: “there’s little that our brains crave more than effortlessly acquired data.”

Which is why, she says, our brains are so magnetized by the list-as-article: they draw us in with their differentiation, tell us that it’s oh-so-easy to read them, and feel better in our brains than actual prose. Here’s why.

Each object in a scene competes for your attention, the neuroscientists tell us. The things that actually capture our attention are the most conspicuous ones, the objects that suddenly change or standout among a background.

“A headline that is graphically salient in some way has a greater chance of capturing our eye,” Konnikova says, “and in an environment where dozens of headlines and stories vie for attention, numerals break up the visual field.”

A study of American and British readers found that they liked headlines with the right balance being creative and uninformative:

“THE SMELL OF CORRUPTION, THE SCENT OF TRUTH”

“FACE TO FAITH”

Lists are much the same, Konnikova contends: they get us to click without spelling the whole thing out.