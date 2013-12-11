The 5 Worst Toys of 2013

There are a lot of cheap, shoddy, overly commercialized, sexist, violent, and just plain dumb products foisted on our children year after year. But only a select few embody the very worst of what our culture has to offer: the pathological consumerism, the obsession with multiple screens, the damaging gender roles, and worst of all, a concept of “play” that replaces anything resembling creativity with the passive absorption of marketing messages.

Every year the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood gives out a TOADY award (Toys Oppressive and Destructive to Young Children) for the worst toy of the year. Four from this year’s list stand out as the embodiment of all of the above qualities. In addition, Fast Company has chosen one more of the most-hyped toys of the year for special (un) consideration.





The iPotty swept the TOADY awards, with 45% of the vote. Unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, iPotty is a potty seat with a stand for an iPad, the better to bribe and distract toddlers with videos and games while sitting on the potty. It is worth emphasizing that this is a real product that exists and has 94 reviews on Amazon, where it can be purchased for $31.99.

Here is a sample two-star review: “Unexpected Condition(ing) By Kristen Lowery on December 3, 2013: I really thought it worked great until I handed little Pavlov the iPad to keep him quiet in church. Yikes!”





The Real Tooth Fairies, which was the runner-up in the TOADY awards, is a transmedia brand that recontextualizes the folkloric Tooth Fairy as a set of Disneyesque princesses. These mean girls are as skinny as Barbie dolls, obsessed with fashion and makeup, and spend their time shaming a chubby character named Stepella with buck teeth and (I’m not making this up) hairy legs. The $58.90 a month electronic upgrade membership includes makeovers and “parties” in “suites.” Bizarrely this is all couched as somehow teaching math skills.





“Own the World’s Top Brands” when you play this extremely simplified and shortened Monopoly game. Instead of landing on boring old Boardwalk you can buy a piece of McDonald’s, Spotify, or Intel. “So Hasbro has already received a ton of cash from these companies to appear in the game and now asking us to pay for the privilege to play a game of advertisements? Come on.” wrote one reviewer.





This iPhone and Android app, which asks children to trace letters with colorful blobs of virtual Play-Doh, is really no worse than any one of dozens of boring, basic, two-dimensional literacy apps. A recent review of the field found that 72% of all “educational” apps focus on preschoolers and cover skills like letters and sounds in ways that are little better than an electronic worksheet.