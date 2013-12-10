Show Up Differently Front Page Html



Alan Kercinik

executive creative director

Edelman Chicago

Twitter: @alankercinik Alan Kercinik leads the development of integrated consumer campaigns that travel across earned, owned and social media. He has developed platforms, campaigns and social media strategies for brands like Coca-Cola, Ford, got milk?, Jim Beam M&M’s, Kraft and Oscar Mayer. An active parenting blogger, Alan has spoken at the Marketing 2 Moms Conference and the Dad 2.0 Summit about how brands can best relate with modern families. He likes superheroes, but not in a dress-up-at-a-convention kind of way.



Adam Hirsch

executive vice president of emerging media and technology

Edelman



Adam Hirsch has over six years of experience in digital practices, operations and growth.

In his current role as executive vice president of emerging media and technology for Edelman, Adam oversees knowledge management, operational strategies and the identification and execution of partnership opportunities, platforms and technologies on behalf of Edelman Digital’s clients throughout the world.

Prior to joining Edelman, Adam was chief operating officer of Mashable where he was responsible for starting and growing the sales, marketing, business development and events teams. Adam was directly responsible for partnerships with CNN, USA Today and Yahoo! News as well as creating events like the Social Good Summit in partnership with the 92Y and UN Foundation, the Mashable Media Summit and Mashable Connect.



In 2012, Adam served as the chief digital officer for DoSomething.org, a nonprofit focused on teens and social change.



Lisa A. Stone

account manager

Edelman Calgary

@lisaastone

As an account manager in Edelman’s Calgary office, Lisa is responsible for developing comprehensive public relations campaigns for clients.



An experienced communicator with a strong background in media relations, corporate and crisis communications, Lisa has designed and implemented communications strategies for consumer, corporate and energy sector clients including Western Financial Group, Shell Canada Retail, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, McDonalds Restaurants, The Home Depot, The Canadian Football League, Virgin Mobile and Coca Cola.



Prior to joining Edelman, Lisa worked for CH2M HILL, a global engineering consulting firm, where she was responsible for leading external communications, community investment and served as the official regional spokesperson in Canada.



A passionate volunteer, Lisa acts as the public relations chair for Rethink Breast Cancer Calgary, has provided media relations support for the Calgary Homeless Foundation and served on the board for the Canadian Public Relations Society Calgary Chapter.

In her spare time, Lisa enjoys travelling. Most recently, Lisa visited Tanzania where she summited Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, and spent an afternoon hunting with a nomadic tribe.

Follow Lisa on Twitter: @LisaAStone



David Barbanell

global client relationship manager





David Barbanell has more than 20 years of experience working as a member of the media and in the field of public relations and health communications. Among his many areas of expertise, David specializes in building and maintaining strong client relationships and providing exceptional client service. As the Global Client Relationship Manager for one of Edelman‘s largest pharmaceutical sector clients, David oversees all public relations activities for numerous Rx brands either on the market or currently being researched and developed both in the United States and globally. David provides counsel, strategic oversight and extensive support across geographies in numerous areas ranging from issues management to consumer-based communications to science and data publications. He has also developed new protocols and procedures for issues management, data and regulatory milestones and program measurement that have been implemented on behalf of numerous Edelman clients.