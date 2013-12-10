Show Up Differently Front Page Html

Meet the Contributors
Russell Dubner
president
Edelman New York
Russell Dubner joined Edelman’s New York office as an account executive in 1992 and today is president of that same office, which is now home to more than 800 experts in consumer marketing, health communications, corporate and public affairs, financial relations, digital engagement and research.
Russell has provided positioning counsel to companies such as Boston Consulting Group, Canon, Church & Dwight, Dannon, Energizer, Heinz, Motorola, MetLife, Samsung as well as a number of fast-growth technology firms. Russell co-authored Edelman’s Master Narrative approach, which builds consistency and continuity in how a brand tells its story. Russell is also the chair of Edelman’s global Venture Committee.
Russell holds an MBA from Columbia Business School’s Executive Program and is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. He currently sits on the board of the Coro NY Leadership Center and the executive board of the New York City think-tank Center for an Urban Future.
Bertha Merikanskas
marketing & business development lead
Edelman Latin America
Bertha Merikanskas leads marketing and business development efforts for Edelman in Latin America. Previous to her current position, Bertha led the Consumer & Health practices in Edelman’s Mexico City office and previous to that was director of the company’s Miami office, developing and managing programs for regional and local clients. Before Edelman, Bertha managed Diageo’s Latin America Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Buchanan’s Forever and was marketing communications manager for LAN Airlines’ North America Operation based in Miami. Bertha has a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication from Boston University and a Masters in Sociology from the University of Miami.
Bjoern-Christian Hasse
executive director in health and global client relationship manager
Edelman Frankfurt
Having worked in Edelman’s Frankfurt office since 2004, Bjoern serves as an executive director in Health and Global Client Relationship Manager (GCRM) for Novartis, one of Edelman’s top 15 clients.
In his role as GCRM, Bjoern works closely with teams from 25 markets around the Edelman network, helping to ensure teams provide the best possible service to their Novartis client spanning pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter, generics as well as digital and corporate.
As executive director in Health, Bjoern leads Germany’s multi award-winning Health2Consumer team, and manages global and regional accounts. He is an expert in consumer insights and consumer communication online and offline in owned, earned, paid and social.
Jeffrey Cutler
senior vice president of digital strategy
MATTER
Twitter: @jeffreycutler
Jeffrey Cutler is the senior vice president of digital strategy at MATTER. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing all facets of the firm’s digital practice. With a focus on convergent media, Jeffrey leads a team focused on building innovative pathways that connect consumers not only to a brand, but also to an experience.
Prior to joining MATTER, Jeffrey served as the vice president of digital strategy at Team Epic (an Aegis Media company). Jeffrey also served as a team leader on the Aegis Media social and mobile marketing reinvention team. Jeffrey began his career as one of the first employees at Going.com, an events social network that was acquired by AOL in 2009.
Andrew Zarick
CEO & Co-Founder,
Digital DUMBO
Twitter: @A2Z
Andrew Zarick is CEO & Co-Founder of Digital DUMBO, an organization originally founded as a social gathering for thought leaders in digital media and technology in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn – an area with nearly 100 digital businesses including Etsy, Mozilla, HowAboutWe, Gothamist, Huge, Big Spaceship, Carrot Creative, and more.
Today, Digital DUMBO produces live events that connect forward thinking companies with our over 13,000 members in cities globally.
Digital DUMBO recently opened dd:OUTPOST, a community lounge and event space, built in partnership with Bing. The space uniquely blends architectural design with a groundbreaking audiovisual system, creating a sensory experience that showcases the best of creative work.
The company’s previous partners and speakers have included globally recognized brands to the likes of Google, Bing, AOL, AT&T, iRobot, Deloitte, and NASDAQ OMX as well as emerging start-ups like Birchbox, Warby Parker, foursquare, Refinery29, Gilt Groupe, NewsCred, Foodspotting, Svpply, and more.
Alan Kercinik
executive creative director
Edelman Chicago
Twitter: @alankercinik
Alan Kercinik leads the development of integrated consumer campaigns that travel across earned, owned and social media. He has developed platforms, campaigns and social media strategies for brands like Coca-Cola, Ford, got milk?, Jim Beam M&M’s, Kraft and Oscar Mayer. An active parenting blogger, Alan has spoken at the Marketing 2 Moms Conference and the Dad 2.0 Summit about how brands can best relate with modern families. He likes superheroes, but not in a dress-up-at-a-convention kind of way.
Adam Hirsch
executive vice president of emerging media and technology
Edelman
Adam Hirsch has over six years of experience in digital practices, operations and growth.
In his current role as executive vice president of emerging media and technology for Edelman, Adam oversees knowledge management, operational strategies and the identification and execution of partnership opportunities, platforms and technologies on behalf of Edelman Digital’s clients throughout the world.
Prior to joining Edelman, Adam was chief operating officer of Mashable where he was responsible for starting and growing the sales, marketing, business development and events teams. Adam was directly responsible for partnerships with CNN, USA Today and Yahoo! News as well as creating events like the Social Good Summit in partnership with the 92Y and UN Foundation, the Mashable Media Summit and Mashable Connect.
In 2012, Adam served as the chief digital officer for DoSomething.org, a nonprofit focused on teens and social change.
Lisa A. Stone
account manager
Edelman Calgary
@lisaastone
As an account manager in Edelman’s Calgary office, Lisa is responsible for developing comprehensive public relations campaigns for clients.
An experienced communicator with a strong background in media relations, corporate and crisis communications, Lisa has designed and implemented communications strategies for consumer, corporate and energy sector clients including Western Financial Group, Shell Canada Retail, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, McDonalds Restaurants, The Home Depot, The Canadian Football League, Virgin Mobile and Coca Cola.
Prior to joining Edelman, Lisa worked for CH2M HILL, a global engineering consulting firm, where she was responsible for leading external communications, community investment and served as the official regional spokesperson in Canada.
A passionate volunteer, Lisa acts as the public relations chair for Rethink Breast Cancer Calgary, has provided media relations support for the Calgary Homeless Foundation and served on the board for the Canadian Public Relations Society Calgary Chapter.
In her spare time, Lisa enjoys travelling. Most recently, Lisa visited Tanzania where she summited Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, and spent an afternoon hunting with a nomadic tribe.
Follow Lisa on Twitter: @LisaAStone
David Barbanell
global client relationship manager
David Barbanell has more than 20 years of experience working as a member of the media and in the field of public relations and health communications. Among his many areas of expertise, David specializes in building and maintaining strong client relationships and providing exceptional client service. As the Global Client Relationship Manager for one of Edelman‘s largest pharmaceutical sector clients, David oversees all public relations activities for numerous Rx brands either on the market or currently being researched and developed both in the United States and globally. David provides counsel, strategic oversight and extensive support across geographies in numerous areas ranging from issues management to consumer-based communications to science and data publications. He has also developed new protocols and procedures for issues management, data and regulatory milestones and program measurement that have been implemented on behalf of numerous Edelman clients.
Yael Cohen
Founder, President & CEO
Fuck Cancer
Twitter: @yael
Yael Cohen is the founder, president, and CEO of Fuck Cancer, a cancer education organization aiming to activate Gen-Y to engage with their parents about early detection, preventative lifestyles and communication around cancer. Yael launched FCancer in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Determined to marshal strength for her mom, Yael decided to use the “F” word to fight the “C” word.
Yael herself serves as an advocate for a range of health and health care issues and through her work with FCancer, she is changing the way people talk about cancer by creating a human, authentic movement. Now at four years old, FCancer creates unique tools and campaigns that people can relate to, using technology, humor, and celebrities to enable their community to engage with cancer on a different level.
Yael is not only versed in health care issues, but has also become a recognized leader in philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. In 2011, Yael was named one of the “12 people who are transforming philanthropy” by Canada’s The Globe and Mail. In 2012, Yael was named one of Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business,” featured as one of ELLE’s “2012 Genius Award” recipients, one of “Canada’s Most Powerful Women” by the Financial Post, and one of Vancouver’s “Forty Under 40” by Business In Vancouver Magazine.
Yael has also been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award and has been a featured participant prominent events including the Summit Series (Washington, D.C. and Miami), the Clinton Global Initiative, Big Omaha, TEDWomen, TEDx Vancouver, the United Nations Nexus Conference, and TEDMED.
