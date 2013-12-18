Great Companies Solve Problems That Matter

The age of judging companies only on their longevity is now past. Great companies solve problem that matter.

Since the 1950s we have been judging companies by their longevity. We fret over how long they stay on the Fortune 500 list, maintain a leadership position, or survive “disruptions.”

But does longevity even matter anymore? Isn’t longevity just a bi-product of something more important?

I think that great companies are those that dedicate themselves to a problem that matters. When they solve the problem, they exit the stage triumphant. And companies that survive, do so because the problem they exist to solve (their purpose or mission) is so big that there is still work to do. Longevity is not a goal in itself; it is a bi-product of taking on a big problem.

Purina, for example, exists to “connect pets with people.” Google exists to “organize the world’s information.” When will such missions be achieved? Every day, and never, which is why, as long as they stick to and really live their missions, these companies will survive.

Consider Curemark, a biotech company founded by pediatric doctor Joan Fallon. She noticed that many of the autistic children she treated were low on a certain kind of enzyme for processing protein, and that they all had similar diets. Fallon began investigating ideas for alternative treatments.

She’s since quit her medical practice and has built a company on her insights. 10 years later, Curemark has raised $50 million, and has completed phase 3 trials with the FDA. In other words, she found a problem that matters.