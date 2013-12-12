How Sennheiser Expanded Its Brand With A Headphone Opera

It’s 10 p.m. on a Friday night in Union Station, Los Angeles’ iconic art deco train station. Most of the seats in the main atrium are occupied with weary passengers and homeless people. A lone operatic singer in a flowing white tunic sings into a headmic as she walks slowly through the lobby, trailed by some 200 audience members donning headphones. Suddenly, a line of dancers run and twist through the crowd. The audience disperses, some following the dancers, others the singer, to different parts of the station.

For four weeks this fall, The Industry opera company, L.A. Dance Project, and Emmy Award-winning audio manufacturer Sennheiser engaged in a grand creative and technical experiment–mounting Invisible Cities, the world’s first large-scale opera for wireless headphones.

The sold-out run was not only an inventive way to promote these emerging artistic companies, but also gave Sennheiser–whose participation was mandatory for pulling this off–a chance to showcase its state-of-the-art wireless multichannel mic and headphone system, and brand it in a unique way with a broader audience. The production even garnered interest from officials from Bordeaux, France to possibly recreate the event in their train station.

“Technology, which we often think is distancing us from everything around us, and separating us from everyone around us, can be a force that brings us together,” says Yuval Sharon, The Industry’s artistic director and Invisible Cities director. “We can have an experience that allows us to be individuals in our own isolated world, but among a large group and also allow us to notice the world around us in a powerful way.”

Adapted by composer Christopher Cerrone from the 1972 novel of the same name by Italo Calvino, Invisible Cities imagines explorer Marco Polo’s descriptions of fantastical cities to Emperor Kublai Khan. The hour-long interactive opera spread out across the station’s cavernous rooms and outdoor courtyards. Audience headphones piped in live music performed by an on-site orchestra ensconced in one room, and voices from performers milling about the station–all mixed by two sound engineers in yet another location. The interactivity extended further as audience members shared their headphones with bemused bystanders–watching their confusion turn to delight with the full experience.

Travelers awaiting a train to Bakersfield check out the opera via headphones shared by an audience member. Photo by Susan Karlin

Although the opera had been workshopped since 2008, Sharon approached Sennheiser a year ago to collaborate on the technical side. “It was an interesting if not unbelievable project to me,” says Stefanie Reichert, Sennheiser’s director of strategic marketing. “I had no idea what that would be.”

But it wasn’t unfamiliar territory either. Sennheiser wireless microphone and high-end multichannel systems are used in Broadway to circus-style performances where actors might dangle in mid-air. “That’s were wireless mic technology is totally key,” says Reichert.