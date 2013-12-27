Head Of The Class: Co.Create’s Top Master Classes Of 2013

In its second year, the Master Class series at Co.Create continued to explore the many ways in which creative people at the top of their fields do what they do. Some folks we spoke with explained, top-to-bottom, exactly how they pulled off one particular project, while others offered lessons on how they approach their work in general. As a result, Co.Create readers now have a better understanding of successful insiders’ creative processes, along with some specific examples to draw from.





The range of interviewees this year included the funniest man on Twitter, Rob Delaney, explaining how to be funny on Twitter; star of stage, screen, book, and vinyl, Mel Brooks, on how to do it all; and one of the original creators of The Simpsons, Al Jean, on how to write an episode of the longest-running show on television. Lest anyone catch a whiff of elitism, however, we also heard from the editors at Slacktory on how anyone can make a supercut from their home computer. Have a look through all of these lessons and more, in the slides above–and then maybe give yourself 100 days to master a new skill set.