An iOS Travel App That Caters To Last-Minute Trip Planners

As more travelers book experiences and activities on the go, the startup Peek is tackling the $27 billion activities market in the U.S. with an emphasis on mobile. On Thursday, the company debuted its first mobile app, personalizing experiences for travelers and locals based on their interests.

“Most of us wait until very late in the day before we organize a trip,” CEO Ruzwana Bashir told Fast Company, highlighting that only one in five people plan their trips in advance.

Named one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in 2013, Bashir said the iOS app includes a few features, centered around personalization, that are not found on the desktop counterpart. In addition to surfacing nearby deals, the app shows activities catered to different traveler personas, such as explorers, foodies, and nature lovers. This is determined based on a short image-based personality quiz where people pick photos of activities that appeal to them. The app also solves the problem of planning ahead, as it lets people book activities on the go.