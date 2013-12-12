Prince George And Blue Ivy Are Two Of Aden + Anais’s Most Popular Customers

Aden + Anais (pronounced ay-den and a-nay) blankets have been used by so many celebrity mothers that employees at the company jokingly call them paparazzi shields. But when Australian-born CEO and co-founder Raegan Moya-Jones got word that newborn Prince George had made his public debut swaddled in one, she didn’t believe it.

“I was in a meeting when our national sales manager walked in and said the royal baby has just come out in an Aden + Anais blanket,” she recalls. “Everyone texted me and showed me the pictures on their phones–I said, ‘Don’t be bloody ridiculous.’”

She thought someone in her design department had used Photoshop to play a prank. But the immediate onslaught of interview requests changed her mind.

It’s not exactly what Moya-Jones was planning when she started the business seven years ago with four product offerings. At the time, she was focused on making products with her own daughters and style in mind. Muslin blankets have been widely used by Australian mothers for years, but were only available in plain white and sold in unglamorous cellophane. She wanted to bring beautiful, bold colors and contemporary designs to muslin as she introduced moms around the world to swaddling blankets. But as the Brooklyn-based company grew, Moya-Jones had to learn to design more for her customers than herself.

Raegan Moya-Jones

“I’ve learned you have to design outside of your own taste,” she says. “I’ve had to design things that I wouldn’t want for my own kids, like patterns I would never buy, but they have become some of our best sellers.”

As she looks ahead to next year, Moya-Jones says the company has more than 300 products waiting in the wings.

“We’re moving into adult home products because we get slammed with mothers asking for blankets for themselves, rather than just making blankets for their babies and children,” she says. “We also just recently launched a skincare line.”