The 6 Secrets Of America’s Happiest Workplaces

What makes a company a best place to work? Turns out it has little to do with ping pong tables, more with meaning.

Glassdoor, the employer ratings site, has released the results of their 2014 Employee Choice Awards survey. The survey (results below), averaged employees’ anonymous ratings of their companies. Rather than showing a focus on perks, compensation, and other incentives, the best-rated workplaces had a range of intrinsic motivators, like challenging work, impact upon society, and an opportunity to work with brilliant colleagues.

This year’s overall winners were the consultancy Bain & Company, who was named best large company to work for. The investment website the Motley Fool won for best medium-sized company, while Twitter was named the best tech company to work for.

Unsurprisingly, tech firms were overrepresented in the top 50–though the results have little to do with Silicon Valley perks.

“Rather than ‘it’s because they pay a lot’ or because it’s ‘hey, we’re Facebook, and we give everyone as much food as they possibly eat,” says Glassdoor SVP of People Allyson Willoughby, “the reasons people like where they work were much deeper.”

Click to expand | Glassdoor Top Tech Companies 2014

Combing through the data, Willoughby and the Glassdoor team found a handful of themes emerged among the most beloved companies. They were:

Mission: a sense of purpose in coming into work

Collegiality: working with awesome people

Challenging work: being stimulated by the work to be done

Meaningful advancement: the promise of growth

Confidence in senior leaders: a sense of trust–and transparency–with management

Perks: good pay, free food, a beer cart or two.

To Willoughby, the results were instructive.