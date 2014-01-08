A Young Clean-Tech Entrepreneur Learns Even Simple Design Ideas Face Challenges

Eden Full’s SunSaluter is a simple idea with a big pay-off. By rotating solar panels with the movement of the sun, the device can improve electricity generation by up to 40%, according to its 21-year-old inventor. All that’s really involved is a bamboo stand to hold the panel, and a few plastic bottles. As water drains out during the day, the panel starts to tilt.

The harder part is getting SunSaluter to the people who need it–off-grid villagers in developing countries–and making sure it works properly in their setting. And that’s something that Full, currently a junior at Princeton University, is still working out. Like many simple design and technology ideas, it’s the practicalities that remain challenging.

“The original design didn’t consider the needs of the end-user, which isn’t surprising as I was in high school at the time,” Full says. “It was too complicated, technical, and difficult to fix.”

Over the last year, Full has sent 35 units to six countries, working with “beta” customers. The design, which costs $50, now uses local materials and is simpler to set up and maintain. She’s now concentrating on India and Malawi, in southeast Africa, where partners have shown greatest willingness to test the product.

“A lot of it depends on the eagerness of customers,” she says. “Our core focus is now on India. That’s where we have most of our resources and where we’ve established connections with people who want to work with us and move quickly.” In the first half of 2014, Full hopes to deliver up 100 units, collaborating with up to 10 local groups.





Two years ago, Full received a lot of media coverage, both for her idea and for the fact that she left her college plans aside to join Peter Thiel’s anti-college fellowship program. Several stories talked about her “dropping out” to pursue the SunSaluter idea.