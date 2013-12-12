Goodbye Car Lanes: Madrid Wants To Take Back Streets For Pedestrians

Cities used to think the solution to heavy traffic was more roads, whether that came in the form of new freeways or extra lanes. But it’s more and more common now to go in the other direction and take lanes away. In Madrid, according to a new general plan that will likely be approved early next year, 24 of the city’s busiest streets are going to be redesigned for walking instead of cars.

The streets will link up with urban parks in an “environmental network” that gives top priority to pedestrians, followed by public transportation, then bikes, and finally cars. As some of the car lanes go away in the process, two-thirds of that space will go to people on foot.

Pedestrian space: a place to walk, but also to stay, play, talk, and interact.

It’s not the first time Madrid has reclaimed pavement from cars; some streets off the main city square, like Calle del Arenal, are almost completely car-free. A couple of years ago, the city even tore down a freeway, rebuilding it underground so the space could be turned into a park.

But local pedestrian advocates say that there’s a long way to go. “Madrid is having real progress in mobility policy, a great change, but very slow,” says Pablo Barco, who works at a regional organization called Red de Ciudades que Caminan (“The Network of Walking Cities”). One of the problems isn’t just cars but the fact that sidewalks themselves are actually becoming more dangerous; more people are starting to bike on sidewalks when they want to avoid traffic, and sometimes the sidewalk is even taken up by bike and motorcycle parking.

There’s also the fact that sidewalk cafes are getting a little out of control in the city. “Another recent problem is the indiscriminate proliferation of bar and cafe terraces for smokers on the sidewalk, in a clear and unprecedented process of privatization of public space,” say Mateus Porto and Verónica Martínez, both architects and urban planners who are active members of a local pedestrian advocacy group A PIE. “That results in a loss of character for pedestrian space: a place to walk, but also to stay, play, talk, and interact.”

In neighborhoods, you can do a lot with small interventions.

While they say the new plan can help, the experts point out that it’s not fully clear that the city will follow through–some of the other goals for traffic in the plan conflict with the idea of taking lanes away. And some current plans for pedestrian streets, under an air quality policy, have been held up because funding isn’t coming. But they also say there’s a lot that the city could do for pedestrians even before the streets get a major overhaul.

“In neighborhoods, you can do a lot with small interventions,” say Porto and Martínez. “We believe that regardless of what the General Plan says about the future of the city, many things can be done today, if there is political will.”